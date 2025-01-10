FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Enel Chile Issued By Scotiabank

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enel Chile in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Gonzalez now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enel Chile’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Enel Chile’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Enel Chile stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
