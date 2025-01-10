FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Enel Chile Issued By Scotiabank

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enel Chile in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Gonzalez now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enel Chile’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Enel Chile’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 180,509 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

