FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty Issued By B. Riley

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $24.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.86. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

