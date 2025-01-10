FY2025 EPS Estimate for Darling Ingredients Cut by Analyst

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darling Ingredients in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.7 %

DAR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

