Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) & Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Financial Contrast

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proliance International and Garrett Motion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.58 billion 0.54 $261.00 million $1.02 8.79

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.3% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proliance International and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Proliance International.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 6.54% -31.48% 10.00%

Risk & Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Proliance International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical products for turbocharging and boosting internal combustion engines, as well as compressing air for fuel cell compressors, and compressing refrigerant for electric cooling compressors. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rolle, Switzerland.

