GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $71.31 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.