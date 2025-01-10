GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2025

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,371.60. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,350. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,143,039 shares of company stock valued at $84,816,828. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,731,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $5,886,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $8,090,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.