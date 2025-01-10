GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Buys C$15,285.00 in Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson bought 76,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,285.00.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GFG Resources alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Anders Carlson purchased 128,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,576.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anders Carlson acquired 47,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,990.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Anders Carlson bought 100,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

GFG Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

GFG Resources stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. GFG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$44.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.