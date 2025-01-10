Globalstar (GSAT) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Globalstar to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $223.81 million -$24.72 million -66.00 Globalstar Competitors $2.72 billion -$232.86 million -5.60

Analyst Recommendations

Globalstar’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globalstar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globalstar Competitors 157 315 498 19 2.38

Globalstar currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Globalstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.49% -3.90% Globalstar Competitors -528.36% -28.35% -2.02%

Summary

Globalstar beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules comprising the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator’s products to access its network; engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses; undertakes installation of gateways and antennas; and hardware and software products design and development services. The company distributes its products through retailers and sales force, as well as www.findmespot.com e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, animal tracking, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, leisure, emergency services, agriculture, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

