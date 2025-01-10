Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.46. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

