Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 276,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 753,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.14.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

