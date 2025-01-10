Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.66), with a volume of 303400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.73).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.68) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 336 ($4.13) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

Grainger Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.90. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54.

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson sold 48,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71), for a total value of £107,012.40 ($131,675.16). 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

