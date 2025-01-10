Graypoint LLC Buys 5,320 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 271,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

