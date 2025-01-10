Graypoint LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $262.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,638. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.86 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

