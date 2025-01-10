Graypoint LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

