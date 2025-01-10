Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $114,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,008. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

