Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,680. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

