Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
