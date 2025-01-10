GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 32.7% – What’s Next?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) traded up 32.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 176,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 34,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 32.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$39.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.