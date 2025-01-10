Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($27.19) and last traded at GBX 2,246.25 ($27.64). Approximately 1,652,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 397,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.31).

Greggs Trading Down 14.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,737.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,898.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,676.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($497.16). Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

