Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $105.31 and a 12 month high of $209.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.03, a PEG ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 180,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total transaction of $138,497.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,267.62. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,594. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 326.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

