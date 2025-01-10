Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 4,783 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guild from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guild

Guild Trading Down 7.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 69,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $10,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.