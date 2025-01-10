Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.93. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 436,661 shares trading hands.

Gulf Resources Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 776.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

