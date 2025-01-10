H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 52016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

