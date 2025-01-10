Hallador Energy Signs Agreement with Global Data Center Developer

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) announced today the execution of a Conversion Transaction Commitment Agreement with a leading global data center developer through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hallador Power Company, LLC. This Agreement, effective January 2, 2025, is a significant step forward based on a previously disclosed non-binding term sheet, aiming to facilitate the delivery of energy and capacity to a potential data center development within Indiana.

The Agreement grants exclusivity in negotiations to the counterparty for a 105 Business Days Exclusivity Period, along with cumulative payments of up to $5 million to Hallador Power Company, LLC. Initial payments of $1 million are scheduled for January, followed by $2 million due in March, and an additional $2 million in June if certain conditions precedent remain unsatisfied by the end of the Exclusivity Period.

During this Exclusivity Period, the parties will focus on selecting a utility partner and finalizing other definitive agreements relating to the proposed transaction. If successful, the transaction is expected to secure the majority of Hallador Energy’s energy and capacity at prices exceeding the forward curve for more than ten years.

Brent Bilsland, CEO of Hallador Energy, expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasizing the significance of the exclusivity payments as a testament to the parties’ commitment to the proposed transaction. Bilsland highlighted the potential value creation for shareholders through this strategic relationship.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to various conditions, primarily the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There is no guarantee that these agreements will materialize within the current envisioned terms and timeframe, if at all.

Hallador Energy Company, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer with core business segments in electricity production through Hallador Power Company, LLC, and fuel supply via Sunrise Coal, LLC. For further information about Hallador, please visit the Company’s website.

This news release contains forward-looking statements in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in Hallador’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

