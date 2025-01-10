Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 137,310 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,333,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,310 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 46.5% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 427,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 120,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 276,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 330.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,326. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,593 shares of company stock worth $1,272,291 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. 2,757,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,849. The firm has a market cap of $860.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.41. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

