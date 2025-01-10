Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,778 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.01. The stock had a trading volume of 178,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,421. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

