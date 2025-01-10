Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,781 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $986.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. This represents a 20.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

