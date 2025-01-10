Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,874 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,325. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.