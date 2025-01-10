Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.16. 2,583,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,255,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

