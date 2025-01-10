Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 6451643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

