HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,290 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,762,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $209.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,738. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.86 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

