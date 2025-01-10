HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 7,793,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

