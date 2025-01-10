HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.4 %

PM stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

