HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,228 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

