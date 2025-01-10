HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

