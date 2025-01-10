HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

