HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 390 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

