HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 45,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

