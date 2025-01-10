HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Acelyrin Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acelyrin by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

