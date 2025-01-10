HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SXTP opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $13.20.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow acquired 35,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $45,495.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.60. This represents a 60.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 66,372 shares of company stock valued at $82,410. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.