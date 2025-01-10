Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,539 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.63. 731,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $202.66 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

