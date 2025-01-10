Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 64,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,511,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,819,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,823,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $201.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,887 shares of company stock worth $27,996,356. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

