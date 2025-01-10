Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,359,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

