Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.888-1.913 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.150-7.400 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

