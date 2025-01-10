Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 17.5% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 865,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 576,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

