Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 37.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 37.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,160,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 528,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

