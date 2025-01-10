Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP) Director Darren Hartley Bondar Sells 453,000 Shares

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$26,274.00.

Darren Hartley Bondar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Darren Hartley Bondar acquired 50,000 shares of Hempalta stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Darren Hartley Bondar bought 50,000 shares of Hempalta stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Darren Hartley Bondar purchased 310,474 shares of Hempalta stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,499.14.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Darren Hartley Bondar acquired 200,000 shares of Hempalta stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Darren Hartley Bondar bought 135,000 shares of Hempalta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

Hempalta Stock Down 8.3 %

HEMP opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.10. Hempalta Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

