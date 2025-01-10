Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.59 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 237 ($2.92). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 236 ($2.90), with a volume of 281,525 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.01 million, a PE ratio of 7,766.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

About Henderson Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.