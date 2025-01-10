Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $107.43.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

