Highline Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,973 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 3.8% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $345,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,724. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

